Fully vaccinated spectators allowed for Premier League matches, entertainment sector announcement coming soon — McKenzie

Fully vaccinated spectators allowed for Premier League matches, entertainment sector announcement coming soon — McKenzieMonday, February 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that permission has been granted to the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) for Premier League matches to be played with limited spectators, at four designated venues across the island.
In a brief statement Monday, McKenzie said that, “These are the National Stadium, Stadium East and Sabina Park in Kingston, and Drax Hall in St Ann.”
The minister noted that for Drax Hall, 1,300 fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed access to matches played there.
“We are considering a formula for each of the other venues, which involves a percentage of its total capacity. I am keenly aware that our football fans have been waiting for the chance to give their personal support to their local teams, and this is the start of that process,” he continued.
According to McKenzie, the government continues to review applications submitted for various events, in keeping with its commitment to restoring social life in a sustainable way, subject to the COVID-19 indicators.
“In this regard, I will be making an announcement regarding the entertainment sector very soon. In the meantime, I strongly encourage our citizens who have not yet done so to get vaccinated, and therefore speed up the pace at which we can return to full social life,” the minister said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy