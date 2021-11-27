Fundraiser launched for 'Pee Wee'

The family of the late Dr Carlton “Pee Wee” Fraser has organised a fundraiser to contribute to his funeral expenses and to “carry on his great legacy”.

Fraser, a former Reggae Boyz team doctor, died at a hospital in Florida last Sunday after battling illness. He was 74.

The fundraiser via crowdfunding site GoFundMe has raised US$7,221 of a targeted US$15,000 since it was launched three days ago.

According to the family, Fraser's selfless care for others and uplifting nature changed the lives of the many people he touched.

“It mattered not whether they were poor or wealthy but if he could make lives better in any way. His last days were spent sharing love with his children and many grandchildren,” the family said.

“We ask for your contribution of support, as all proceeds will go to the FRASER FAMILY in (an) attempt to carry on his great legacy and lay a father, a healer, an educator and overall wonderful human being to rest,” the family added.

Fraser, a Wolmer's Boys' School past student, studied at Howard University in Washington, DC, and interned at University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew.

A Rastafarian, he was the personal physician and a close friend of reggae legend Bob Marley, who died in 1981.