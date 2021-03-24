Funeral home director fined $162,000 for breaches of COVID protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director of the Tranquility Funeral Home, Tennyson Cornwall, this morning pleaded guilty to all six charges against him and was fined a total of $162,000.

Cornwall was facing charges in relation to the Wednesday, March 3, 2021 incident where police shut down a large gathering at the Tranquility Funeral Home in downtown Kingston.

The gathering, which was caught on video, involved over 200 people.

Cornwall was fined 20 days or $10,000 for breaches of the Noise Abatement Act; five days or $2000 for obstructing the police; 10 days or $10,000 for hosting a party without a permit and fined for three breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act — 90 days or $100,000 for hosting an event allowing persons gathered without wearing a mask, 10 days or $20,000 for hosting an event where more than 10 people gathered, and 10 days or $20,000 for hosting an event where social distancing of six feet was not observed.