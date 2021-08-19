Funerals banned as gov't maintains tight restrictions for burials, weddings, church services

Funerals banned as gov't maintains tight restrictions for burials, weddings, church servicesThursday, August 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — No funeral services will be permitted during the period August 25 to September 7.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness who was updating the nation during a press conference Thursday evening.
Holness said, however, that burials will be allowed during the same period but with a maximum of 15 people allowed at the burial site including mourners, officiating clergy, grave diggers and undertakers.
With the new no-movement days announced by the prime minister, burials will only be allowed on Wednesdays to Friday between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, given the new restrictions, no Church service will be held on Sunday, August 22.
The prime minister noted, however, that on Sunday, August 29 and Sunday, September 5, places of worship will be allowed to have 20 people physically present in the Church despite the no movement measures. Individuals who leave home on these days will have to carry their IDs.
Holness added that no crusades, conferences or conventions will be allowed during this period.
For weddings, no more than 20 people will be allowed to be physically present.
The gathering limit remains at 10, Holness said.
