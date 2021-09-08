Future Energy up nearly 14% to lead JSE gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica –Future Energy Source Company Limited led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The company's ordinary shares climbed 13.64 per cent to close at $2.50.

Blue Power Limited made double digit gains also, advancing 13.03 per cent to $3.47 while Jamaica Producers Group Limited climbed 11.95 per cent to $24.64.

TransJamaican Highway Limited USD was the biggest loser, falling 11.11 per cent to $0.01.

Palace Amusement Company Limited declined 9.52 per cent to $950.00 and Medical Disposables Limited fell 6.09 per cent to close at $4.78.

In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 95 stocks of which 37 advanced, 39 declined and 19 traded firm

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,412,881 units valued at $285,581,037.47, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 404,000 units valued at $217,578.33.

Pulse Investments Limited was the volumes leader with 4,136,031 units, amounting to 23.21 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 2,097,850 units, amounting to 11.77 per cent of the market volume and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 2,036,625 units, amounting to 11.43 per cent of the market volume.