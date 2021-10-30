G20 host: We must vaccinate 70 per cent of world by mid-2022

ROME, Italy (AFP)— G20 countries should ensure that 70 per cent of the global population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022, the Italian G20 presidency said Saturday.

"We are very close to meeting the WHO's target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the global population by the end of 2021. Now we must do all we can to reach 70 per cent by mid-2022," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

His remarks opened a two-day summit in Rome of world leaders who are expected to discuss efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as well as climate change and threats to the global economic recovery.

Draghi noted that while more than 70 per cent of people in developed countries have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, the percentage drops to around three per cent in the poorest parts of the world.

"These differences are morally unacceptable, and undermine the global recovery," Draghi said.

G20 finance and health ministers assembled on Friday also cited the 70 per cent objective by the middle of next year.

To meet the target, they committed to "take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints."