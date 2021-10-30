G20 host: We must vaccinate 70 per cent of world by mid-2022

G20 host: We must vaccinate 70 per cent of world by mid-2022Saturday, October 30, 2021
|
ROME, Italy (AFP)— G20 countries should ensure that 70 per cent of the global population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022, the Italian G20 presidency said Saturday.
"We are very close to meeting the WHO's target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the global population by the end of 2021. Now we must do all we can to reach 70 per cent by mid-2022," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.
His remarks opened a two-day summit in Rome of world leaders who are expected to discuss efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as well as climate change and threats to the global economic recovery.
Draghi noted that while more than 70 per cent of people in developed countries have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, the percentage drops to around three per cent in the poorest parts of the world.
"These differences are morally unacceptable, and undermine the global recovery," Draghi said.
G20 finance and health ministers assembled on Friday also cited the 70 per cent objective by the middle of next year.
To meet the target, they committed to "take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints."
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy