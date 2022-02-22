G2K Gen Sec to represent JLP in Cambridge Division, St James in next local polls

MONTEGO BAY, St James – General Secretary of Generation 2000 (G2K), businessman Javin Baker has been selected to represent the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the Cambridge Division in St James when the next local government election is called.

The seat was held by the JLP's Homer Davis, who successfully contested the St James Southern constituency in the 2020 General Elections.

Delivering the keynote address at the G2K western chapters meeting held at the Montego Bay Community College last week, Davis, who is minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), threw his support behind Baker.

"Javin has decided to join me in South St James and I gave him the best and the strongest division in South St James. That is the division that I have marshalled and I have commanded for 13 years and so I expect him to do well whenever the local government election is called," said Davis, who is also a deputy general secretary of the JLP.

Meanwhile, Baker, who exuded confidence to win the seat during the next local government polls, told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is committed to follow in the footstep of his predecessor to provide strong representation for the citizens of the division.

"I am confident that I will be victorious whenever the polls are called. Thereafter I will follow in Minister Davis' footstep in service to the division," the G2K general secretary promised.

G2K is the young professional affiliate of the JLP. Last week's meeting was held under the theme: How the West was won "Development in the West".

Reddington McIntyre is expected to represent the People's National Party in the next local government elections.

- Horace Hines

