G2K accuses PNP's Campbell of 'segregationist rhetoric' after Montague remark

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is accusing the People's National Party (PNP) of attempting to divide Jamaica with “segregationist rhetoric”.

G2K made the accusation Tuesday in response to PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell allegedly dubbing JLP Chairman Robert Montague the “leader of the black section of the Labour Party” at a press conference earlier in the day.

According to the JLP affiliate, it was the latest in a string of “callous” remarks made by senior PNP representatives in recent times, accusing the Opposition party of having “slipped down a slippery slope of common decency when publicly speaking of persons with whom it may share opposing views.”

In December 2021, Mark Golding, the PNP president, styled Montague as a “likkle bwoy”.

Golding earned the ire of Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, who accused him of unbecoming political behaviour and ordered him to publicly apologise to Montague and pay a maximum of $20,000 to a charity in Montague's St Mary Western constituency.

“It would seem that the innards of the PNP are starting to spill in the public space, given their inability to treat with the disorder and anarchy within its ranks. In December 2021, its Leader, Mark Golding, was found guilty of unbecoming political behaviour by the Political Ombudsman for calling the Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party, Robert Montague, a 'likkle bwoy',” G2K President Ryan Strachan said in a release.

The G2K said that while Campbell's comments are “a falsehood that we will not dignify with a response”, it was now “forced to consider whether the broader PNP shares this view as none among their numbers have publicly challenged any of the instances mentioned, whether on social or traditional media.”

Dubbing the Opposition “proven Masters of Destruction that have split their organisation into quadrants over the past 15 years”, the G2K says the time has come for the Officers of the PNP to walk back their commentary that has become all too common, and not attempt to segregate Jamaica.

Javin Baker, G2K's general secretary, has called on the Opposition “to demonstrate decency and due regard in their utterances and to refrain from these callous statements that add no value to modern political discourse.”

“It is disgusting, without merit and frankly a grand embarrassment,” its statement continued. “It is little wonder that women within their ranks have on multiple occasions complained about the patriarchal elements within and the total disregard for the sensitivities of the modern age. The bar needs to be raised and they should apologise. Enough is enough.”