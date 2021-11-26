G2K 'disgusted' by PNP vote against SOEs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), in a statement released Friday expressed “utter disgust” with the People's National Party (PNP) vote against the State of Public Emergency (SOE) in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday.

The Government was dealt a massive blow to its main crime-fighting tool that was imposed in seven police divisions across five parishes on November 14. This means that the SOEs will no longer be in effect as of this weekend.

READ: Massive blow! Opposition votes against extension of SOEs

“Regardless of the extent to which one is accustomed to criminality, Jamaica's murder statistics relative to peers in Latin America and the Caribbean confirm that we are in a state of emergency. Objective voices, such as the heads of both the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force, would have recommended an SOE to Jamaica's Prime Minister and Governor General.

“Additionally, private sector lobby groups such as The Private Sector Organization of Jamaica and the Crime Monitoring and Oversight Committee would have also expressed support for the State of Public Emergency which by all means was justified. This logically leads one to question the PNP's reason for opposing it” said Ryan Strachan, president of G2K.

The group went on to state that the opposition's vote against SOEs and lack of suggestion of a replacement measure “leads us to conclude that they are voting along political lines and displaying wanton disregard for the life and safety of Jamaican citizens,” the release said.

General Secretary Javin Baker, a resident of Western Jamaica, stated that “as one who feels the effects of runaway criminality on business and the environment in which I operate, one would have expected the Opposition to support a measure that has calmed the environment and allowed for swift investigations whilst preserving citizen safety and sanity.”

He added: “That this measure was declined and greeted in the immediate aftermath by pre-planned social media posts and images, confirm premeditation and that the PNP does not take the lives of Jamaicans impacted by the scourge of crime seriously. That is disappointing but not entirely surprising given their track record.”

G2K highlighted that the vote against the SOEs brings to mind the “kind of tribal politics that former PNP President Dr Peter Phillips lambasted this past week.”

“It is reprehensible,” the statement read.