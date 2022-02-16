G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine crisis

G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine crisisWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most developed nations will hold talks on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday in Munich, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said Wednesday.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will host the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said the spokesman, adding they will "focus on the crisis that has arisen due to the Russian troop deployment near Ukraine".
Smaller huddles on the issue are also expected between France, Germany and Ukraine, as well as France, Germany, Britain and the United States.
Such talks, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visits to Kyiv and Moscow this week, are "closely coordinated and part of a whole offensive of dialogues that Western allies have carried out in the last weeks" to defuse the tensions over Russia's troop buildup.
Both Scholz and Baerbock are expected to address the Munich Security Conference, which US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also due to attend.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy