G7 health chiefs to discuss vaccine sharing, animal diseases

G7 health chiefs to discuss vaccine sharing, animal diseasesWednesday, June 02, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — The G7 health ministers will meet Thursday to discuss sharing vaccines with poorer countries and improving identification of animal-borne infections ahead of next week's summit in the United Kingdom.
Ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States will pledge at a meeting in Oxford to "combat future health threats by working together to identify early warning signs from animals and the environment," the British government said.
They will agree a "new international approach" to prevent diseases spreading, since three-fifths of all infections jump from animals to humans, Britain's health ministry said.
The meeting comes as the world's wealthiest countries face pressure to do more to help vaccines reach poorer countries that do not have enough stocks for comprehensive inoculation programmes.
The British government has just published a new report on G7 progress since 2015 on helping developing countries access vaccines and contain the spread of infections.
The G7 countries are already committed to support the Covax global vaccine sharing programme.
British health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday said over half a billion doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine had been released for supply globally, mostly in "low- and middle-income countries".
But calls are mounting for wealthier countries to share more.
At a meeting of G7 finance ministers in London on Friday, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, will present a relatively low-cost plan to end the pandemic by expanding vaccination access.
The plan, developed with the World Health Organisation and the World Trade Organisation, is calling for a financial commitment of US$50 billion.
This is far less than the massive stimulus programmes rolled out by rich nations, including the latest $1.9 trillion US package approved in March.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy