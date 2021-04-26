GBV survivors say George Wright must resign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in Jamaica say Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, should immediately relieve himself of all official representational positions.

The call follows a viral video which showed a violent altercation between a man and a woman. Other advocacy groups and the private sector have since called for Wright’s resignation.

The group of survivors — some GBV survivors in the EVE for Life Client Community — also demanded that, without tokenism, the Government acknowledge the effect of GBV on nation building.

They also demanded that the Government acknowledges its signature and ratification to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and its obligation to take steps to prevent and where necessary address all forms discrimination, including violence against women.

“We the survivors and community of allies register the recent decisions taken, to urge the withdrawal of Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright from the Government Parliamentary Caucus considering the unresolved allegations, and being given a leave of absence without any details given to the public, a violation of Jamaica’s CEDAW commitment,” the group said.

“We suggest the Parliament consider the further re-traumatisation of victims, and the increased and unabated physical, sexual, emotional, and economical abuse of women and girls, that follows the weak and undefined statements, suggestions, and actions in the leaderships response. This is not acceptable!” it added.