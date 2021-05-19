GCT online application now a reality — TAJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the application for registered General Consumption Tax (GCT) status can now be done online.

According to the TAJ, the new service is accessible through the tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, and now forms part of the Tax Authority's increased suite of digital services. It said 78 applications have been received so far since its April 2021 implementation.

The TAJ said business people and entities or their representative, with the appropriate access to their eService account, can now make an application for registered GCT status using the online application process.

However, the TAJ said at least one of the following criteria must be met:

Be involved in the manufacture of prescribed goods under of the GCT Act

Be Involved in a GCT taxable activity with gross sales exceeding $10,000,000 per annum for the period preceding the application;

Be Involved in the activity of Motor Vehicle Trade; or

Meets any other requirement set out in the GCT Act.

The administration further advised taxpayers to take note of the documents and information needed when making their applications via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. It said that once the electronic application has been submitted, it is then reviewed by a TAJ officer and if approved the GCT account will be made available through the taxpayers eServices account, enabling them to make future payments and filings for GCT.

If the application has been rejected due to the requirements not being met, a rejection letter will be issued via the applicant's eServices account detailing the reason(s) for the rejection of the application, the TAJ said.