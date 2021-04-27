GCT returns due on Friday, April 30 — TAJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business people that GCT Returns for the month of March are due on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The TAJ said this is in keeping with the requirement for registered GCT taxpayers to make their monthly returns and payments on the last working day of the month, after the end of the taxable period.

Therefore, GCT Returns filed and paid after the last working day of the month, will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges applied, the agency cautioned.

Taxpayers are also being reminded that they have several other payment options. These include via TAJ's tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the National Commercial Bank's online platform by adding TAJ as a payee, using the Bank of Nova Scotia's automatic direct deposit via TAJ's website, or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

Additionally, all business people registered to collect GCT are reminded that they must file their GCT returns online via Tax Administration Jamaica's online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. This means that GCT returns for all categories of business people must be filed using TAJ's online facility, as these returns will not be accepted at tax offices.

TAJ however is reminding business people that they can still get support to file GCT returns online, through its Customer Care Centre at 888-829-4357.

For further information individuals may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.