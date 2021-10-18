GG hopes new heroes emerge from crisis

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen is urging Jamaicans to be heroic in the fight against COVID-19 and other challenges being faced by the country including crime and road fatalities.

Using Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky as an example, Sir Patrick warned that the impact of COVID-19 can be devastating should Jamaicans fail to follow guidelines, like the famous musical genius did before dying from the effects of cholera.

According to Sir Patrick, Tchaikovsky suffered an untimely death in 1893 after he drank unboiled water against the advice of the leaders of the Russian city, St Petersburg. Tchaikovsky was 53 years old.

Allen made the remarks during his annual National Heroes Day Address to the Nation on Monday.

“Pandemics are not new to us in Jamaica as we have experienced cholera, the Spanish Flu and others but we came through by following the guidelines given and practising good health habits,” Allen said.

“Many of our fellow Jamaicans (like Tchaikovsky) are also ignoring the health protocols, which are given to keep us safe from the deadly coronavirus and are following opinions, which are not helpful to us and other persons with whom we associate.

“I use the opportunity on this Heroes Day to encourage you to follow the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, your medical professionals and interestingly, the Christian Bible, which also has guidelines and practices for healthy living,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor general said heroes can be born from the challenges of COVID-19, crime and violence and road traffic accidents, which will enable the island to successfully recover from these trying times.

“From these difficult times, we hope that new heroes will emerge to set the pace and provide inspiration for generations following,” he said.