GG mourns Prince Phillip

GG mourns Prince PhillipFriday, April 09, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen says as the world mourns the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, the nation should be thankful for his life of devotion to service.
"As the world mourns this significant loss let us reflect and give thanks for His Royal Highness' life of devotion to service," said Sir Patrick, in a statement.
" The thoughts and prayers of the Jamaican people are with Her Majesty The Queen and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss".
His passing was announced today by Buckingham Palace.
He was 99.
“This morning Buckingham Palace announced the passing of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and beloved husband of Her Majesty the Queen.
The Royal Family has lost a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose dedication to the Crown, his country and the Commonwealth spans nearly eight decades.
Prince Philip's legacy will certainly live on in institutions such as the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and other programmes he instituted for the benefit of young people across the Commonwealth," said the governor- general.
