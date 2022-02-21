GG taken to hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has been admitted to hospital, OBSERVER ONLINE has been reliably informed.

Allen was taken to the University Hospital of West Indies on Sunday night for observation.

When contacted, a representative of King's House told our news team that they could neither confirm nor deny the report, but that a press release would be released in short order.

Allen, 71, has been Governor General since 2009.

More details soon.