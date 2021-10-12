GK Foundation awards over J$24M in scholarships for the 2021 academic year

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ninety-two Jamaican tertiary students will benefit from scholarships valued at over J$24 million from the GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) for the 2021/22 academic year.

The recipients were announced on October 7 during a virtual ceremony.

“At GraceKennedy, we are extremely proud of the contribution that our scholars have made to our country over the past 38 years. We have no doubt that in due course, we will be equally proud of your achievements and your role in nation-building,” Grace Burnett, CEO of GraceKennedy Financial Group Limited (GKFG) said at the ceremony.

Burnett also announced that the GraceKennedy Group had recently established a Digital Institute “to help meet the future digital needs of our organisation and to further contribute to the development of IT capacity in Jamaica.”

She explained, “At GK, we have recognised how important it is that we are well-equipped for the future. Especially within GK's financial business, where I work, the future is digital. The Digital Institute will offer internships, scholarships and employment opportunities for tertiary students studying data science, mobile software development, digital marketing, user interface design, customer research and graphic design. Ten students will be selected for a summer internship at GK in 2022.”

In her remarks, Caroline Mahfood, CEO, GKF, congratulated the students on their outstanding performances in the 2020/21 academic year. She highlighted Davian Harriott, 2019 GK/Jamaica Scholar who had achieved a 4.03 GPA, Latonya Clayton, 2019 Rafael Diaz Scholar, who achieved a 4.05 GPA and Matthew Baker 2018 GK/Rafael Diaz Merit Scholar who was the top performer for the year with a 4.09 GPA.

She also congratulated Alanis Blake, 2019 GK/UTech Scholar, for completing the highest number of volunteer hours (163 hours) and recognised Malik Brown, 2019 Carlton Alexander Merit Scholar who was the top volunteer for the GKF Ace With Grace Online Tutoring programme.