GOJ monitoring Spencer case in the US — Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has been monitoring the matter of a young Jamaican man, born Peter Spencer, who died under mysterious circumstances in Venango County, Pennsylvania, USA on December 12, 2021.

READ: Family of Jamaican man shot dead after invitation to 'hang out' search for answers

Foreign Minister Johnson said that since the matter first came to her attention she had requested and received several updates through the Consul General at New York, Alsion Roach Wilson who, had not only been seeking information through Jamaica's Liaison Officer to the NYPD on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, but had been in touch with his bereaved mother, Icilda Spencer-Henry to extend condolences and provide guidance in terms of legal assistance and community support.

Senator Johnson Smith said she shared the concerns held by the Jamaican Diaspora community, and understood in particular, their unease at the lack of public information on the matter. While commending them on their care and concern for the Spencer family, sentiments shared by the Government of Jamaica, she asked that they await the results of the investigation underway before drawing conclusions.

“Based on the most recent update received by the Consulate, the matter is being treated seriously by criminal investigators from the Major Case team and the Heritage Affairs team of the Police Department is also involved. I understand that completion of the investigation stage is taking some time as ultimate charging decisions will have to rely heavily on careful examination of forensic evidence,” Johnson Smith said.

The Minister explained that this would include the pending second autopsy report, toxicology reports and ballistic reports, all of which she was assured were being prepared.

The Ministry stated that through its Consulate in New York it will continue to monitor this case.