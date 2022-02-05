GPE mandated to undertake procurement of new electricity generation capacity — Vaz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Energy Minister Daryl Vaz has advised that the General Procurement Entity [GPE] has been given the mandate to undertake the procurement of new electricity generation capacity in Jamaica.

"The procurement of new investment in the energy sector, to be carried out by the GPE, will be based on the approved Integrated Resource Plan which is a comprehensive decision-making tool and road map for meeting Jamaica's 20-year electricity grid obligations," Vaz said during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The minister said that in light of this mandate, the GPE is at an advanced stage [of discussions] with the Inter-American Development Bank for technical assistance to develop draft rules and protocols for the acquisition of new generation capacity, specifically renewable energy.

Vaz reminded that in his sectoral presentation in May 2021, "I indicated that the public could expect Requests for Proposals within six months.”

"We have experienced some delays but it is anticipated that Requests for Proposals will be in place by the second quarter of the 2022/2023 fiscal year," he said.

The Jamaica Public Service Company in which the government has a 20 per cent stake is the sole distributor of electricity in Jamaica. It is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and also purchases power from a number of independent power producers.