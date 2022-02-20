GTRCMC-MENA to launch at the Middle East University in Jordan

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and his Kenyan counterpart, Najib Balala arrived in Amman, Jordan on Friday to inaugurate the sixth satellite centre of the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC)-MENA at the Middle East University (MEU).

They were met by Jordanian Tourism Minister Nayef Himiedi Al Fayez.

Bartlett co-chairs the GTRCMC along with Taleb Rifai.

The GTRCMC- MENA is to be named the Taleb Rifai Centre. It will be operated under the leadership of the MEU president, Professor Salam Almahadin.

The agreement for the establishment of the centre was signed at a ceremony held on the university’s campus with the tourism ministers and a large contingent of travel sector leaders.

“We welcome the inception of the Taleb Rifai Centre here at the Middle East University. We trust that this initiative will play a key role in delivering resilience, robustness and agility to the tourism industry which is one of the most important sectors in the Jordanian economy through its 13 per cent contribution to GDP,” Al Fayez commented.

Established in 2017 and housed at The University of the West Indies, the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre's mission includes assisting global tourism destinations with destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that affect tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally.

The GTRCMC has offices in the Caribbean, Africa, and the Mediterranean and affiliates in over 42 countries.

Horace Hines