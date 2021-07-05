GWEST up 17.65% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GWEST Corporation Limited led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Monday.

The medical company's stock increased by 17.65 per cent to close at $1.40.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD) and Eppley Limited 8.75 per cent preference shares were the other double-digit winners, climbing 15.6 per cent and 11.83 per cent respectively to US$0.09 and $7.28.

On the losing end, Portland JSX Limited fell 24.34 per cent to close at $7.12; TransJamaican Highway Limited (USD) declined 10.11 per cent to close at US$0.01 and Eppley Limited 8.25 per cent preference share fell 8.53 per cent to close at $6.22.

JSE Market activity resulted in the trading of 88 stocks of which 42 advanced, 31 declined and 15 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 11,444,464 units valued at $79,848,140.31, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 235,315 units valued at $63,278.88.

Volume leader was Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 2,763,694 units, amounting to 24.15 per cent of the market volume. The stock increased 1.72 per cent to close at 0.59 per unit.

Future Energy Source Company Limited followed with volumes of 1,950,087 units, amounting to 17.04 per cent of the market volume. The stock declined 0.70 per cent to close at $1.41.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited (Financial) was next with 1,574,684 units, amounting to 13.76 per cent of the market volume. The stock traded firm at 60 cents per unit.