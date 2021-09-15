Gabrielle Hylton, advisor to Floyd Green, admits she was wrong

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gabrielle Hylton, who was seen in a recent video on social media breaching COVID-19 protocols at a birthday celebration, has tendered her resignation from all Government boards.

Hylton, who was advisor to Floyd Green, former minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, is the third person to resign following the circulation of the video, which was reportedly recorded on a no-movement day.

Her resignation follows the minister's and that of Andrew Bellamy, who resigned from his committees in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and the board of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

Read: Floyd Green resigns after fierce backlash over COVID breach

Read: Andrew Bellamy resigns from SERHA board, KSAMC committees

In a statement shared to her social media, Hylton said: “All day I have been thinking long and hard about what to say in relation to the video circulating with me on social media.”

“The truth is there are no words that can cauterize the wounds created from the perception that we are not in fact all equal in law of the land. I accept that a grave error in judgement was made.

“I have worked with Floyd for many years and I have learnt many lessons from him the greatest of which was taught today. That is, as difficult as it is we must face our wrongs head on and acknowledge that it be only fair that we are held to the same level of accountability as others.

“I was wrong. Many of you are disappointed in me but I am even more disappointed in myself, for my actions and for the role I have played in stripping Jamaica of a good leader. I am honoured to have served under his leadership for numerous years. He is a man of great character and I pray he will be given the opportunity to serve Jamaica once more.”