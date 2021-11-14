Gager excited as cruise ship returns to Falmouth

Gager excited as cruise ship returns to FalmouthSunday, November 14, 2021
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The historic Falmouth Port welcomed the Emerald Princess with over 1700 passengers early this morning.
The vessel was the first to call at the port since the suspension of operations due to the coronavirus pandemic over 17 months ago.
During a brief ceremony held on the port, Mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager gifted the captain of the cruise ship with a copy of the Fay Picgergill -penned Jamaica's Fascinating Falmouth.
An elated Gager expressed his delight at the return of the first ship to the town after nearly two years.
"This is a phased return to cruise shipping in Falmouth and we welcome it with wide open arms. We look forward to the full return of cruise shipping in the parish as it will result in economic benefits to a number of persons," Gager told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Celebrity Equinox, Aida Diva and Crystal Serenity are also expected to return to Falmouth later this month. Disney Cruise Lines' flagship vessel Disney Fantasy is scheduled to return in December.
Horace Hines
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy