Gager excited as cruise ship returns to Falmouth

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The historic Falmouth Port welcomed the Emerald Princess with over 1700 passengers early this morning.

The vessel was the first to call at the port since the suspension of operations due to the coronavirus pandemic over 17 months ago.

During a brief ceremony held on the port, Mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager gifted the captain of the cruise ship with a copy of the Fay Picgergill -penned Jamaica's Fascinating Falmouth.

An elated Gager expressed his delight at the return of the first ship to the town after nearly two years.

"This is a phased return to cruise shipping in Falmouth and we welcome it with wide open arms. We look forward to the full return of cruise shipping in the parish as it will result in economic benefits to a number of persons," Gager told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Celebrity Equinox, Aida Diva and Crystal Serenity are also expected to return to Falmouth later this month. Disney Cruise Lines' flagship vessel Disney Fantasy is scheduled to return in December.

Horace Hines