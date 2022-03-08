'Friend kill friend': Gang expert reveals inner workings of Klans

A retired inspector of police who was the lead investigator in the case against Tesha Miller – the former leader of a faction of the Klansman gang who is presently incarcerated – says he has pegged the criminal organisation as hovering between a second and third generation criminal outfit.

On Tuesday morning the former lawman, who said he has arrested and charged "many" other gangsters, described the Klansman gang as a system in which the members tend to prey upon themselves and "friend kill friend".

He said the culture of the gang is one in which the leader is usually hands off with these killings but that they take place on his instructions.

"It is very difficult for the investigator to build a case around that leader unless he gets internal assistance meaning getting one of their members to work with the prosecutor," he explained.

He said members of these kinds of outfits tend to form alliances with members of the security forces to get information. He said they also tend to specialise in extortion, trafficking in illegal guns and drugs (marijuana in the case of Klansman).

In the meantime, the lawman said gangsters disobeyed the commands from their leader at their own peril.

"If they disobey they will be killed or beaten, they have a justice system parallel to our justice system. They have a place called judgement yard on Martin Street in Spanish Town where they carry out their trials and determine what is supposed to happen to those individuals," he told the court.

The retired cop who said he has been certified as a "gang expert" said he has investigated the Klansman, One Order, G-City, Young Generation and Umbrella Gangs during his over 30-year career in crime fighting.

The retired inspector of police was called to the stand based on the fact that he “knows, arrested and charged City Puss/ Lucifer” who is the only accused yet to be formally identified amongst the 33 individuals standing trial for various crimes committed by the St Catherine-based gang.

- Alicia Dunkley-Willis