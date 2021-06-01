Gang feuds fuelling murders, shootings in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Gang activities and, to a lesser extent domestic violence, are fuelling a spike in murders and shootings in Westmoreland according to Head of the Area One Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers.

“The major issue that we are having in Westmoreland is the intra and inter gang conflict. Gang members within gangs and gang members against each other,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

According to data he provided, there were 38 murders in the parish up to May 29, representing a 23 per cent increase over the 15 murders for the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, shootings rose by 44 per cent during the period, moving from 34 in 2020 to 49 over the corresponding period this year.

He noted that there are seven areas in Westmoreland considered to be hotspots for gang-related activity — King Valley, Egypt Gardens, Ricketts River, Morgan’s Bridge, Savanna-la-Mar, Grange Hill and Frome.

There have been confrontations between the Dalling Street/Dexter Street gang and the King’s Valley/Ants posse gang, said Chambers, who also noted that the elite police squad has encountered some intra-gang related conflict that is causing some ‘tit for tat’ murders.

Despite the climbing numbers, the police have been having some level of success, with Chambers crediting “good intelligence” for last month’s arrest of 10 suspected members of the King’s Valley gang.

Besides gang-related issues, he pointed to dispute murders and domestic violence issues as factors that have contributed to the higher crime numbers. Dispute murders, he explained, are where two or more people have a dispute and someone gets killed.

One such case is the May 9, death of 35-year-old Jason Sommerville from Strathbogie, Westmoreland. He was killed during an argument with another man, over a stolen music box.

Sommerville was chopped with a machete on the left side of his neck and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Chambers added that dispute murder is also evident with lottery scammers, when the spoils have not been shared equally.

While Westmoreland has seen a spike in murders and shootings, other major crimes such as rape, robbery and break-ins have decreased, according to the lawman.

“Rape is 17 below [the numbers for last year], robbery [is] 24 [less than last year] and there have been three less break-ins this year, when compared to the same period last year,” said Chambers.

Kimberley Peddie