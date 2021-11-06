Gang leader calls for Haiti's PM to be overthrown

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, (CMC) – The leader of a federation of nine gangs in Haiti is calling for the removal of Prime Minister Ariel Henry from office, adding that it could be done “at the cost of blood”.

Former policeman, Jimmy Cherizier, (also known as “Barbecue”) and the leader of the G9 Family and Allies, told a news conference earlier this week that the United Nations and the United States should cut ties with the government to help “liberate Haiti."

“We take this opportunity to invite the United Nations in general and the so-called friendly countries of Haiti, in particular the United States of America, to register in this page of history as loyal allies who want the well-being of the Haitian people by divorcing the status quo,” Cherizier said.

Media reports said that G9 controls entire sections of the capital of the country and have been accused of assassination and mass killings, including the murder of infants.

Cherizier, who has denied the allegations, has repeatedly called for the resignation of Prime Minister Henry, blaming him for much of the unrest in the country.

The former police officer has accused Prime Minister Henry of taking part in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot and killed at his private residence on July 17. Moise's wife, Martine, had to be flown to the United States for treatment after being injured during the shootings.

The statement by Cherizier calling for the removal of Prime Minister Henry comes as efforts continue to negotiate the release of 17 members of a missionary group from the United States, abducted by the 400 Mawoze gang, which is demanding US$17 million for their release.

The gang's leader, Wilson Joseph, has threatened to kill the group, which includes five children if the ransom is not paid.

Meanwhile, UNICEF is warning that school children in urban areas are increasingly becoming the targets of those engaged in the kidnappings.

UNICEF said that since the start of the school year in September, at least seven schools in and around Port-au-Prince have already been forced to pay armed gangs in exchange for safety, and others have been threatened.

Most of them are located in areas of the city controlled by gangs. The amount of money the gangs are asking for is usually equivalent to the tuition fees of three students per class.

Rising threats and acts of gun violence forced some school directors to relocate their schools to other areas out of the control of the gangs.

UNICEF is urging everyone to respect education facilities and wants the government to ensure security in and around schools and take firm action to address gang violence against children.