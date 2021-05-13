Ganja seized in Rocky Point worth $8.3m

Ganja seized in Rocky Point worth $8.3mThursday, May 13, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Over $8 million worth of ganja was seized in Rocky Point, Clarendon yesterday, bringing the total value of drugs seized by lawmen in the country since the start of the month to over $11 million.
According to the police, the latest seizure occurred about 6:20 pm during an operation in a section of the mangroves.
While conducting a search of the area, Narcotics Police reportedly found 30 knitted bags containing compressed ganja, weighing approximately 1,668 pounds.
The police said the estimated street value of the drug is $8,335,330.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
