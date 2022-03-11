Gardener charged after breaking into St Andrew apartment

Gardener charged after breaking into St Andrew apartmentFriday, March 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A gardener accused of breaking into an apartment building on Pines Boulevard, Karachi in St Andrew on Thursday, March 9 is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 23.
He is 36-year-old Errol Michael, otherwise called 'Kevin', of Rosseau Road, Kingston 13.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 1:00 pm, Michael was spotted inside an apartment. A security response team was alerted and Michael was caught fleeing with a television set. He allegedly dropped the television set and ran but was pursued and nabbed by the security officers. The police were alerted and Michael was handed over to them.
He was subsequently charged for the offences of house breaking, larceny and malicious destruction of property.
