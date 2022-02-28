Gardener falls into cesspit, feared dead

Gardener falls into cesspit, feared deadMonday, February 28, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A gardener, who fell into a pit in the swanky Coral Gardens community in Montego Bay, St James, is feared to have died.
Members of the Fire Brigade are now attempting to rescue the man from the pit.
Residents claimed that the gardener was working on the premises when he stepped on the cover of the pit which gave way.
Cesspool operators are said to have already removed thee loads of effluent from the pit.
More information later.
