Gardner relieved after last-gasp Portmore win

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Portmore United could not have left it any later to secure their second win of the premier league campaign when defender Damono Solomon bundle in a winner with virtually the last kick of the game on Saturday.

The big central defender was on hand to steer home the ball with his thigh in the last minute of added time, after Molynes United goalkeeper Roje Williams knocked the ball into his path from a Chavani Willis free kick.

The win earned Portmore United a crucial three points, and take them top of the table, if only for 24 hours.

Portmore United, with the aid of the breeze, dominated the first half, only to spurn a myriad of chances and were put on the back foot in the second half by Molynes United, who also used the wind to good advantage, to create a host of chances but also failed to make them count.

Portmore United head coach, Ricardo Gardner, who has seen it all as a player, was relieved to come away with the win in the end.

“We are definitely relieved to get all three points here today. We missed a lot of chances, especially in the first half of the game,” he said.

Having seen the opposition miss a few chances of their own, Gardner admitted that there was some cause for concern in defence.

“We were too open at times to give them a few chances, but I am very happy with the three points.

“We need to work on our transition in attack and in defence, because when we transition into attack, we leave ourselves exposed at times for us to get caught on the break at the other end.”

The former Reggae Boy wants to see his team improve at both ends of the pitch as the season progresses.

“So, we have to tighten up in the defensive area a little bit in the transition and we have to be a little bit more clinical in front of goal,” he said.

Teams are allowed up to five changes this season and Gardner took full advantage of that as he rang the changes to good effect in the second half in the hunt for the winner in which substitute, Chavani Willis, was involved.

“We want to keep it very competitive. The tournament is what it is. We have to give players a lot of minutes. Its going to be a long competition, it can be weary on the legs at time so sometimes we have to make a lot of chances to make sure we stay healthy during the tournament,” Gardner explained.

Portmore United are the first team to win two games so far this season.