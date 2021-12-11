Garth Dennis of reggae group Black Uhuru is dead

Garth Dennis of reggae group Black Uhuru is deadSaturday, December 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Founding member of reggae group Black Uhuru, Rudolph ''Garth'' Dennis, has died.
He was 72.
News of Dennis' death was shared on social media by his former band member, the Wailing Souls.
Dennis was part of the group for 10 years.
In their tribute, the Wailing Souls said, ''RIP Rudolph ''Garth'' Dennis, our boyhood friend and musical brother.''
''We grew up together on the streets of Trench Town with The Wailers and Joe Higgs as our teacher and later in Waterhouse,'' the group added.
With Dennis, the Wailing Souls would go on to record hits like Things & Time, Jah Jah Give Us Life to Live, Waterhouse Rock, Very Well, Sweet Sugar Plum Plum & Old Broom.
Black Uhuru won the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Reggae Recording for the album “Anthem” in 1984.
