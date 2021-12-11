Garvey Maceo blank Frome Tech 2-0

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— First-half goals from Cleo Clarke and Gregory Cousins proved decisive as Garvey Maceo cruised to a 2-0 win over ten-man Frome Technical in Santa Cruz in opening fixtures of the quarter-final round of the daCosta Cup.

Both teams were on the hunt for the early goal and wasted no time in showing their intentions. It was Frome Technical that went close when they had a 17th minute effort cleared off the line.

Two minutes later the action was at the other end and it was at that point things took a turn for the worst for the Westmoreland-based institution.

The Frome Technical goalkeeper was beaten to the ball by the opposing striker however he would not let him pass and pulled him down inside the penalty area. He was given marching orders by the referee and Clarke opened the scoring calmly from the spot, after Frome had to make use of their substitute goalkeeper. Frome Technical had barely recovered when Gregory Cousins made it 2-0 after slotting home in the 24th minute. Garvey Maceo, displaying great technical competence and composure, tried to press home the advantage but the score remained the same at the interval.

The Merron Gordon-coached team were on the offensive again in the second half with Clarke heavily involved.

His curling left-footed effort from outside the area in the 58th minute looked a sure bet for the top corner only to be denied by the fingertips of the goalkeeper. His 72nd-minute free kick from 25 yards also had the few spectators present wide-eyed as his shot rebounded off the horizontal part of the framework.

Garvey Maceo will next play group leaders STETHS at Kirkvine on Wednesday, while Frome Technical will play bottom- placed St Thomas Technical at Drax Hall, also on Wednesday.

Steve Cole