Garvey Maceo book quarter-final spot in D'Cup

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Garvey Maceo High are the first school to earn a quarter-final spot in the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition after piling up an insurmountable 12 points from four straight victories in Zone F.

Despite a game in hand against Foga Road High on Friday, the Merron Gordon-coached team cannot be caught.

Vere Technical, who won the last of their eight titles in 1976, are in second with seven points and in pole position for the second qualifying spot in the next round. They are followed by Foga Road on six points, Central High-4, Old Harbour-4 and Kemps Hill-1.

Garvey Maceo, the 2007 champions, have dominated their zone, scoring nine goals and conceding just one after four games with Gregory Cousins and Cleo Clarke who played in 2019 leading the way.

Under the scaled back format adopted for this year's competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the cancellation of the competition last year, teams will play each other once in the first round with the top two from each of the eight zones advancing to the second round.

Paul Reid