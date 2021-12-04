Garvey Maceo in D'Cup quarterfinal mode, says Gordon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Garvey Maceo head coach Merron Gordon has been in full preparation mode for the quarterfinal round of the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup since his team assured themselves of a spot in the second phase of the competition last week.

Their first playoff game against Foga Road in the small group of six on Wednesday turned out to be an easy stroll as they ran out four-nil winners with consummate ease.

All four goals were scored in the first half with their captain bagging a hat trick to take his tally for the season to eight goals.

It was the second time that Garvey Maceo was beating Foga Road in six days as they continued to stamp their authority on Group F.

After the dominating performance Gordon said he expected his team to produce that type of display on Wednesday.

“We played in terrible conditions the last game. The field was under water, so we knew that if we played them on a dry surface, it would be a better game. Even though we won 3-1, it was a tough game.”

Gordon started ringing the changes early in the second half and he explained why.

“We just came here to execute and get three points. We got some early goals and we shut it down after because we have to keep the players fit for the rest of the games.”

He plans to change things up a bit today when they come up against Old Harbour High to close out their first round obligations.

“We have Old Harbour on Saturday, so hopefully we can try some new things that we might have to try in the next round.'

Having sauntered through the first round without their defence really being properly tested, Gordon is doing his best to have his boys to be prepared for what is to come in the tougher quarterfinal round.

“The first half (on Wednesday) was very good. We are really working on our structure so we can keep spaces between the lines when we are defending, especially because in order to win a title you have to defend stoutly.

“So, that's what we are working on. We know we have a lot of goals in the team, so we just need to work on our defensive structure,” he explained.

Garvey Maceo was one of the first teams to qualify for the quarterfinal round of the DaCosta Cup.