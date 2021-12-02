Garvey Maceo remain perfect as they confirm top spot in Group F in daCosta Cup

Garvey Maceo High remained one of the few perfect teams in all of schoolboy football this season when they beat Foga Road for the second time in five days to confirm top spot in Group F of the ISSA/WATA daCosta Cup.

Having assured themselves at least a space in the quarterfinal round recently, the 4-0 whipping of Foga Road at their home ground on Wednesday means that Garvey Maceo who how have 18 points cannot be caught by anyone else in the group with one match left to go in the playoffs.

Garvey Maceo owe their sixth win on the trot to captain Gregory Cousins, who hit a first half hattrick and Derwayne Dyer who was the first on the scoresheet on the day.

The first game between the two was played in very difficult conditions last Friday, but with more favourable weather and the creature comforts of home, Garvey Maceo went about the business of securing top spot with alacrity and consummate ease.

It took only two minutes for them to put the first one past their opponents. Foga Road tried to break the Garvey Maceo press, but lost control of the ball deep in their own half and when it came to Dyer, he released a thunderbolt of a strike that left Foga Road goalkeeper Mario Henry standing and staring as the ball flew past him and into the back of the net.

Foga Road who had scored first in the recent meeting between the two teams, knew what kind of a day they would be in for when they conceded the second goal just eight minutes later as Cousins got his first, staying alive on the second phase of a free kick to pounce on a loose ball and force it home from almost on the goal line, to make it 2-0.

Cousins quickly added a second in the 15th minute when he fired home from just inside the area for his team's third goal and his second.

After just quarter of an hour played it was clear who would be the winners of this match.

The hosts took their foot off the pedal for most of the rest of the half, despite having most of the possession.

However, Cousins capped off a fine individual performance on the stroke of half time, with a goal that shows why he is one of the best strikers in the daCosta Cup this season.

First, Cousins expertly trapped a long ball out of defence with one deft touch with his right foot, then he dribbled past one defender and cut inside another, before he calmly stroked the ball into the far corner of the goal from just inside the box with his left foot, leaving Henry a mere spectator again, as he conceded for a fourth time in the match.

Garvey Maceo head coach Merron Gordon rang the changes from early in the second half, replacing Cousins among some of his other better players as he chose to give a number of fringe players minutes on the park.

One of the substitutes was goalkeeper Delano Gayle who, after watching his number one Junior Stone make only one save, had to pull off two brilliant stops including a finger-tip save to keep out a determine Foga Road team who, despite having very little to play for at that time, kept going in search of at least a consolation goal to take back home.

In the end, it was a fourth clean sheet for Garvey Maceo who will complete the first round of the competition with a game against Old Harbour High on Saturday.

-Dwayne Richards