Garvey Maceo upset Clarendon College to book spot in D'Cup finals

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Cleo Clarke scored twice to lead Garvey Maceo High to an upset 3-2 win over champions Clarendon College in the semi-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Following their close loss to Jamaica College in the Champions Cup last week, Garvey Maceo rebounded to beat the red hot daCosta Cup favourites and set up a final against Mannings School on January 21.

Earlier in the day, Mannings School beat Dinthill Technical 4-2 on penalties after they had played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Garvey Maceo, the 2007 champions, were the more aggressive at the start of the game and were rewarded with a 2-0 lead early in the second half but had to hold on for the slender win and deny Clarendon College a potential third straight title.

Gregory Cousins scored his 17th goal in all competitions in the 45th minute to give Garvey Maceo the lead and Cleo Clarke made it 2-0 a minute into the second half.

Jaheim Rose pulled one back for Clarendon College when he scored from the penalty spot in the 51st minute but Clarke scored his second in the 80th minute to restore his team's two-goal lead.

Substitute Damion Abrahams threw Clarendon College a life line when he scored directly from a corner kick in the 85th minute but they were not able to draw level with Garvey Maceo.

