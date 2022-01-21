Garvey Maceo wins D'Cup

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Gregory Cousins scored a hat-trick to lead Garvey Maceo High to a lopsided 5-0 whipping of first-time finalists Mannings School in the final of the ISSA daCosta Cup at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex on Friday.

It was the second time Garvey Maceo were winning the title, after their maiden triumph in 2007.

It was the widest margin of victory for any school in the daCosta Cup final since Cornwall College beat Munro College 4-0 at Jarrett Park in 2000 and the most goals conceded by a very good Mannings School this season.

To rub salt into their wounds, Mannings ended the game with 10 men after Javin Williams was sent off in the second half after picking up a second yellow card.

Cousins staked Garvey Maceo to a 2-0 lead when he scored in the 14th and 35th minutes while Cleo Clarke scored the first of his brace in the 45th minute as the team led 3-0 at half time.

Mannings School rallied in the second half and held Garvey Maceo out but once they went down to 10 players, the scales shifted and Cousins completed his hat trick from a free-kick all along the ground in the 73rd minute and Clarke got the fifth in the 85th minute.

Paul A Reid