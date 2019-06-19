Gas prices down $2.95; diesel up $0.20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday June 20, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $123.16 and $126.00 per litre, respectively, down by $2.95 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $129.08 per litre following an increase of $0.20 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.84, and will be sold for $132.64 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $2.94 and will be sold for $107.38 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $35.76 per litre, down by $0.79 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $37.83 per litre after a decrease of $1.12.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.