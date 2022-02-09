Gas Prices Up $3.06, Diesel Up $4.50

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, February 10, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $177.84 and $182.86 per litre, respectively up by $3.06.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $179.16 per litre following an increase of $4.50 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $183.67 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $153.76 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.60 per litre, up by $0.4 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $86.14 down by $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.