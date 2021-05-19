Gas price down $1.59, $0.25, diesel up $1.24

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in diesel, effective Thursday, May 20, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $145.96 and $150.98 per litre, respectively, down by $1.59 and $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $137.42 per litre following an increase of $1.24 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.86 and will be sold for $146.45 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $113.16 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.64 per litre, down by $0.59 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $59.30 per litre after an increase of $0.37.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.