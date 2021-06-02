Gas prices up $1.77, $1.75, diesel up $1.71

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, June 3, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $144.67 and $150.38 per litre, respectively, up by $1.77 and $1.75.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $136.99 per litre following an increase of $1.71 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.69 and will be sold for $146.21 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.76 and will be sold for $113.48 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $56.67 per litre, up by $1.99 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $61.18 per litre after an increase of $1.38.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.