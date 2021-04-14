Gas prices down $0.58, diesel up $1.26

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, April 15, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $137.31 and $140.14 per litre, respectively, down by $0.58 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $127.14 per litre following an increase of $1.26 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.14 and will be sold for $133.24 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.54 and will be sold for $104.64 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.74 per litre, down by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.58 per litre after a decrease of $2.69.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.