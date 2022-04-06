Gas prices down $0.25, diesel down $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, April 7, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87-octane gasoline will be sold for $191.08 per litre and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $196.09 per litre, both down by $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $196.70 per litre down by $0.25, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also down by $0.25 and will be sold for $201.18 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $171.30 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $79.94 per litre, down by $1.92 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $91.17 per litre after a decrease of $1.63.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.