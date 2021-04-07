Gas prices up $1.19, diesel down $1.37

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, April 8, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $137.89 and $140.72 per litre, respectively, up by $1.19 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $125.88 per litre following a decrease of $1.37 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.03 and will be sold for $131.10 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.57 and will be sold for $102.10 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $56.80 per litre, up by $2.54 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $56.27 per litre after an increase of $2.90.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.