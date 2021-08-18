Gas prices down $0.70, $0.71, diesel down $0.50

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 19, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $155.74 and $162.49 per litre, respectively down by $0.70 and $0.71.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $144.21 per litre following a decrease of $0.50 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.25 and will be sold for $153.88 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.99 and will be sold for $123.07 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum increased in price by $2.73 and will be sold for $71.49 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $79.57 per litre after an increase of $3.06.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.