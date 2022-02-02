Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel effective Thursday, February 3, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $174.78 and $179.79 per litre, respectively up by $$3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $174.66 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $180.60 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.78 and will be sold for $150.70 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.19 per litre, up by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $86.39 per litre after an increase of $3.06.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.