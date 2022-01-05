Gas prices up $2.42, $2.43 diesel up $1.93

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, January 6, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $167.42 and $172.87 per litre, respectively up by $2.42 and $2.43.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $162.42 per litre following an increase of $1.93 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.32 and will be sold for $168.42 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.27 and will be sold for $138.80 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $70.74 per litre, up by $1.50 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.59 per litre after an increase of $2.56.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.