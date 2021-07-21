Gas prices down $2.34, $2.29, diesel down $2.20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 22, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $153.36 and $161.70 per litre, respectively, down by $2.34 and $2.29.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $143.90 per litre following a decrease of $2.20 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $2.09 and will be sold for $152.86 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $121.14 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum held steady and will be sold for $64.71 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $74.39 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.