Gas prices up $2.43, $1.91, diesel up $2.59

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 29, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $155.79 and $163.61 per litre, respectively up by $2.43 and $1.91.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $146.49 per litre following an increase of $2.59 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.00 and will be sold for $155.86 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.53 and will be sold for $123.67 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum increased in price by $2.54 and will be sold for $67.25 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $75.48 per litre after an increase of $1.09.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.